Article Title
How she is adjudged as Miss Universe takes crucial factors-those that really bring out her best and quite emphatically, how that distinctiveness resonates on the judges, the live audience, and the millions of viewers who stay glued on the pageant. Part of this is how she carries herself onstage, donning either a sexy swimsuit, a glamorous evening gown or that unmistakable national costume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|1 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,215
|I hope things improve for Greece soon! (Sep '11)
|12 hr
|Tony
|173
|EXTERMINATE ALL TURKOALBANlANS FROM GREECE!
|Jan 25
|ALBANIANS RSAVAGES
|1
|KOUMOUNES==>>KEEP THE MUSLIMS OUT of GREECE`
|Jan 24
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Jan 21
|BigEd
|2,569
|Pastoral Institutea s Muse tells enchanted tale...
|Jan 21
|Elton Bach
|1
|Are the Turkish men all GAY? (Feb '10)
|Jan 19
|Marriedtoaturk
|27
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC