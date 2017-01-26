Article Title

How she is adjudged as Miss Universe takes crucial factors-those that really bring out her best and quite emphatically, how that distinctiveness resonates on the judges, the live audience, and the millions of viewers who stay glued on the pageant. Part of this is how she carries herself onstage, donning either a sexy swimsuit, a glamorous evening gown or that unmistakable national costume.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.