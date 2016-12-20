Art Projects at London Art Fair 2017: Highlights and 'Dialogues' collaborations announced

London Art Fair has announced highlights of the most international Art Projects to date, including; * A curated showcase of the freshest contemporary art from across the world * Dialogues', a series of five collaborations between UK and international galleries guest curated by Miguel Amado * Over 40% non-UK exhibitors * Focussed solo presentations from artists including Chris Agnew , Victoria Lucas and Yong Il Shin * The De'longhi Art Projects Artist Award will award one artist with 2,500 Dedicated to cultivating a community of emerging international galleries and artists, Art Projects has established itself as an important platform for galleries to showcase the most stimulating contemporary practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.