Anthe' Tsouknakis Obituary 43

Ran family business at Woodstock Pizza Chef SOUTH POMFRET - Services will be held at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 156 Winter Street, Haverhill, Massachusetts on Saturday, Jan. 7 at noon for Anthe or Athina Tsouknakis, 43, who passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2017 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Burial will in the Linwood Cemetery and a reception will follow.

