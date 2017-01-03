Amid Pledges, Life Remains Miserable ...

Amid Pledges, Life Remains Miserable for Greece's 'Hot Spot' Refugees

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

It was supposed to be a coordinated demonstration, but when they came to set fire to his tent, Ghebrekristos Tesfay and his friends resisted. "They did this out of sadness, and told us we must be united together," said Tesfay, an Eritrean, of the attempts by other refugees in Moria camp on the Greek Island of Lesvos to protest the conditions they were living in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Orthodox Church blessing weapons? Sat Orthodox Christian 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Jan 5 MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,211
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec 18 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec 18 ATHEO TERAS 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Dec 14 john 40
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09) Dec 12 Alexander 96
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,370

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC