Air Pollution Kills More Than 18 100 in Bulgaria Every Year
More than 18 100 die as a result of conditions caused by air pollution , public broadcaster BNR has said, citing statistics of The Lancet, a British medical journal. Plovdiv, Pleven, Pazardzhik, Sofia and Pernik are the five cities most affected, according to the figures.
