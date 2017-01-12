A little piece of Greece in Baku

Greek rebetiko or rebetika songs are the Greek urban laika songs that made their first appearance towards the end of the 19th century and developed to their mostly known form till the third decade of the 20th century. The Rebetiko genre of Greek music was born at the harbors, where the Greek labour class used to live - Piraeus, Thessaloniki and Volos - and then moved to other urban centres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.