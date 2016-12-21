Turkey's labor minister cannot be president
One of the articles included in the constitutional amendments jointly proposed by the ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party centers on who is eligible to be elected as president. One of the conditions is being born a citizen of the Republic of Turkey.
