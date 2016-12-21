Tsipras says Greece people have made enough sacrifices
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a speech in Berlin to a congress of European leftist parties on Saturday that it was time for his country's creditors to understand that the Greek people have made enough sacrifices. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses his lawmakers during a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece, November 23, 2016.
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|15 hr
|DaniEl
|47,208
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|Alexander
|96
|What are Greek Men Like? (Aug '08)
|Dec 11
|ghdhdh
|65
