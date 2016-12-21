Tsipras says Greece people have made enough sacrifices

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a speech in Berlin to a congress of European leftist parties on Saturday that it was time for his country's creditors to understand that the Greek people have made enough sacrifices. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses his lawmakers during a ruling Syriza party parliamentary group session in Athens, Greece, November 23, 2016.

