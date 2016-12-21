TIME starts year-long multimedia proj...

A reporting team from TIME will spend the next year intimately documenting the first year of life of four babies born inside refugee camps in Thessaloniki, Greece, in a bid to encourage audiences to engage with the issues surrounding the ongoing refugee crisis. Multimedia project Finding Home , launched on 19 December, aims to give people an insight into the reality of day-to-day life for Syrian mothers as they get by with no hot water, flushing toilets, or space to play with their children.

