The Latest: Migrant trafficker held for abductions in Greece
Police in northern Greece say two asylum seekers who allegedly were held captive by traffickers for failing to pay transit fees have been freed. A Bulgarian man was arrested and held on abduction charges Thursday after police raided an apartment in Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city.
