The Latest: Migrant trafficker held f...

The Latest: Migrant trafficker held for abductions in Greece

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WWSB

The Latest on Europe's response to the influx of asylum-seekers and migrants : Police in northern Greece say two asylum seekers who allegedly were held captive by traffickers for failing to pay transit fees have been freed. A Bulgarian man was arrested and held on abduction charges Thursday after police raided an apartment in Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Dec 27 Stayce 47,209
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec 18 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec 18 ATHEO TERAS 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Dec 14 john 40
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09) Dec 12 Alexander 96
What are Greek Men Like? (Aug '08) Dec 11 ghdhdh 65
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,460,156

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC