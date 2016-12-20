The flame still flickers in Greece
After more than 2,000 years, the once-vibrant ancient Romaniote Jewish community - swallowed up by Sephardic immigrants and nearly wiped out by the Nazis - is limping along with just a handful of members, but they aren't packing yet. We wanted to catch them before it's too late For the longest time we'd wanted to visit the Jewish communities in Greece, and see if we could encounter the last remaining Romaniote Jews in their home setting before they entirely disappeared from the stage of history.
