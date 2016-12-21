Research for post-craniotomy analgesia uneven in quality

Studies reporting pharmacological and adjuvant analgesic modalities for post-craniotomy pain control have significant divergence in their research methods, according to a review published online Dec. 20 in Pain Practice . Georgia G. Tsaousi, M.D., Ph.D., from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece, and colleagues conducted a systematic review of the literature to report current clinical evidence relating to pharmacological and adjuvant analgesic modalities for post-craniotomy pain control.

