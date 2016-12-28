Photos of the day - December 28, 2016

Photos of the day - December 28, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

People walk along a seasonally decorated street with illuminations for Christmas and the New Year installed in Moscow, Russia; refugee Siban Assad, 20 years old, from al-Hasaka, Syria, looks out the window of his shelter while holding his daughters, Ruba, one month, and Maldar, 1, at the refugee camp of Ritsona, north of Athens, Greece; and Hamas police officers march during a rally in Gaza City to mark the Eighth anniversary of the Israeli attack in Gaza 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Tue Stayce 47,209
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec 18 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec 18 ATHEO TERAS 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Dec 14 john 40
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09) Dec 12 Alexander 96
What are Greek Men Like? (Aug '08) Dec 11 ghdhdh 65
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,843 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,316

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC