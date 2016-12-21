Peace activists set out for Syria fro...

Peace activists set out for Syria from Berlin _ on foot

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Several hundred peace activists have started what they say will be a months-long protest march from Berlin to war-ravaged Syria to urge an end to the fighting there. The Civil March for Aleppo set off carrying white flags from Berlin's former Tempelhof Airport on Monday in cloudy, cold and blustery weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greece Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) Sat DaniEl 47,208
Poll Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08) Dec 18 GREEKS RWHITE 2,567
EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA! Dec 18 ATHEO TERAS 1
Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13) Dec 14 john 40
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09) Dec 12 Alexander 96
What are Greek Men Like? (Aug '08) Dec 11 ghdhdh 65
See all Greece Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greece Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Greece

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,333 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC