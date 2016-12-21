NDLEA arrests two suspects with cocaine
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Tuesday said it arrested two suspects with cocaine at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport. A statement by the agency's spokesperson, Mr Mitchell Ofoyeju, said one of the suspects was arrested on his way to Hong Kong after ingesting cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Tue
|Stayce
|47,209
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|Alexander
|96
|What are Greek Men Like? (Aug '08)
|Dec 11
|ghdhdh
|65
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC