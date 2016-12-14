Joint NGO statement ahead of the Euro...

Joint NGO statement ahead of the European Council of 15 December 2016:

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Humans Rights Watch

This week, European leaders meet in Brussels to discuss, amongst other things, progress on the EU-Turkey deal, the reform of the European asylum system, solidarity and responsibility sharing, and cooperation with countries of origin and transit. As humanitarian and human rights organisations working in Europe, we are gravely concerned that European policies are trying more and more to push people out of Europe, making it even harder to seek asylum, and leaving it to Member States of first entry, like Greece, to shoulder all the responsibility.

