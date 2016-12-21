Greece gives five-year term to Syrian for son's beating
A Syrian asylum-seeker who brutally beat his three-year-old son in an incident that shocked Greece has been handed a five-year prison term, the Greek news agency ANA said on Friday. The 31-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after video footage, showing him thrashing the toddler at the Souda migrant camp on the island of Chios, went online.
