Greece Discusses Prospects of Cooperation With EEU
Greek Foreign Ministry's Secretary General for International Economic Relations Giorgos Tsipras held a meeting in Moscow with the delegation of the Eurasian Economic Commission and discussed the prospects of further cooperation between Athens and the Eurasian Economic Union , the Greek Foreign Ministry said, Sputnik reports. According to the ministry, the sides discussed the development of trade and economic relations between Greece and all EAEU member states and the upcoming visit of Tigran Sargsyan, the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission to Athens.
