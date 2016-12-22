FreeSeas Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Athens, Greece, December 22, 2016 -- FreeSeas Inc. , a transporter of dry-bulk cargoes through the ownership and operation of two Handysize vessels and an owner of a controlling stake in a company commercially operating tankers and dry-bulkers, announced that at the annual meeting of the Company's shareholders held today, the shareholders: elected Mr. Dimitris Papadopoulos to the Board of Directors for a three year term; ratified the appointment of RBSM LLP, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016; granted discretionary authority to the Company's board of directors to amend the Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Corporation to effect one or more consolidations of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, pursuant to which the shares of common stock would be combined and reclassified into one ... (more)

