Families from Greece return to Turkey's Gokceada after schools open

Fifteen families from Greece's Athens, Thessaloniki and Crete have moved back to the Turkish island of Gokceada over the last two years, following the reopening of schools on the northwestern Aegean island, the Agos newspaper has reported. This year, 26 students are enrolled in the island's secondary school and high school, up from 11 in the first year after reopening.

