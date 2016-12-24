European Lefties Plan to March on ISI...

European Lefties Plan to March on ISIS While Waving White Flags

Saturday Dec 24

Two and half thousand Europeans plan to march into Aleppo waving white flags in a three month long, 2,000 mile demonstration against the civil war taking place in Syria. This year, like last, has been characterised by the massive flow of people northwards through Europe, many of them Syrians fleeing the bombs of Assad and the opposition factions.

