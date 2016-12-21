Euro zone to unblock Greek short-term debt relief deal in Jan
A Greek flag flutters in the wind as tourists visit the archaeological site of the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece July 26, 2015. Euro zone finance ministers, the Eurogroup, will unblock the now suspended short-term debt relief measures for Greece in January after Athens reassured euro zone lenders it would honor its bailout commitments, Eurogroup sources said on Saturday.
