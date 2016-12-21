Drawing Refugees' Stories on Life Jackets
The refugee camp in Thessaloniki, Greece - a former textile factory repurposed earlier this year - shelters a constantly shifting community of people who have fled their homes. Recently, a group of NGOs led by the Voice of Thousands visited the camp, where volunteers met nine Syrian refugees and interviewed them about their lives before the war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Dec 27
|Stayce
|47,209
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|Alexander
|96
|What are Greek Men Like? (Aug '08)
|Dec 11
|ghdhdh
|65
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC