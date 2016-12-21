Art Projects at London Art Fair 2017: Highlights and 'Dialogues' collaborations announced
London Art Fair has announced highlights of the most international Art Projects to date, including; A curated showcase of the freshest contemporary art from across the world Dialogues', a series of five collaborations between UK and international galleries guest curated by Miguel Amado Over 40% non-UK exhibitors Focussed solo presentations from artists including Chris Agnew , Victoria Lucas and Yong Il Shin The De'Longhi Art Projects Artist Award will award one artist with 2,500 Dedicated to cultivating a community of emerging international galleries and artists, Art Projects has established itself as an important platform for galleries to showcase the most stimulating contemporary practice.
