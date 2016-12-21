5 European beaches only accessible by boat
Europe certainly does not lack spectacular coastlines, but with so much of it jam-packed in high season, finding an elusive corner of empty beach can make you feel like you've won the vacation lottery. One way to increase your chances of discovering a tranquil stretch of sand is to aim for a beach only accessible by boat, even if other sun-seekers have the same idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Dec 27
|Stayce
|47,209
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|Alexander
|96
|What are Greek Men Like? (Aug '08)
|Dec 11
|ghdhdh
|65
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC