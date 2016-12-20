2017 will be just as bad
A Syrian child walks between shelters at a refugee camp located north of Athens, Greece, on Dec. 28. From headlines in the Washington Post and BuzzFeed to posts sprinkled across social media sites to casual conversations at holiday parties, we're collectively writing off the past 12 months as truly terrible in the hopes that next year will be an improvement. "It wasn't a bad year for me personally," a friend said to me this week, "but, wow, was it an awful year for the world."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Greece Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Dec 27
|Stayce
|47,209
|Who are darker, Greeks, Spaniards or Italians? (Oct '08)
|Dec 18
|GREEKS RWHITE
|2,567
|EKTELSTAI to ATHEO TERAS!TWRA!
|Dec 18
|ATHEO TERAS
|1
|Why are albanians so ugly? (Mar '13)
|Dec 14
|john
|40
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|are greek men attracted to indian girls? (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|Alexander
|96
|What are Greek Men Like? (Aug '08)
|Dec 11
|ghdhdh
|65
Find what you want!
Search Greece Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC