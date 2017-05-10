Police bust Spain's largest cannabis smuggling ring
Madrid, May 11 - Police in Spain on Thursday claimed to have busted the largest cannabis smuggling ring in the country as part of a large-scale operation stretching back to early 2016 and leading to the arrest of 19 people -- although the ringleader evaded capture. Police units raided suspected members of the group and confiscated 13 tonnes of cannabis resin, three heavy firearms, three pistols, 20,000 euros in cash and four high-performance all terrain vehicles which had been stolen, Efe news reported.
