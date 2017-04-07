US air strike on Syria: A complex conflict just became more complex
Washington: If there was a selfish, inward-looking core to Donald Trump's election-winning "America First" philosophy, it took a backseat to human decency on Thursday, when the President ordered a swift and stunning missile assault on a Syrian regime air base as punishment for a poisonous gas attack that killed more than 80 civilians this week. The US military has launched cruise missile strikes ordered by President Donald Trump against a Syrian airbase controlled by President Bashar al-Assad's forces.
