Spain ramps up border checks with Gib...

Spain ramps up border checks with Gibraltar

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Daily Mail

Spain said today it had stepped up border controls with Gibraltar under a scheduled move by the EU 's Schengen zone. The interior ministry said it had intensified controls at the crossing point to Gibraltar, a rocky outcrop in Spain's southern tip, in line with rules introduced on Friday for boosting security on the Schengen perimeter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few residents want to discuss Gibraltar's role ... (Oct '07) Dec '14 daniel szabo 9
Implanted Populaton Myth (Dec '14) Dec '14 BritBob 1
Gibraltar high point (Oct '14) Oct '14 Ray1953 1
Borrow or Rent a bike (Sep '14) Sep '14 JGaard 1
What the UN ICJ Says about Territorial Integrity (Oct '13) Aug '14 BritBob 3
The Isthmus & Border (Dec '13) Aug '14 BritBob 2
British Gibraltar's Sovereign Territorial Sea (Aug '13) Aug '14 BritBob 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,154 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC