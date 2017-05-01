Brits 'deliberately delayed' at Gibraltar border after Brexit bust-up
Salvador de la Encina says he will be seeking answers in the Spanish parliament about why people are being delayed for so long and what the Spanish government intends doing to alleviate the problems. The Gibraltar government condemned the long queues at the border with Spain yesterday as "bullying tactics" used as a reprisal in the latest row over the future of the Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few residents want to discuss Gibraltar's role ... (Oct '07)
|Dec '14
|daniel szabo
|9
|Implanted Populaton Myth (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|BritBob
|1
|Gibraltar high point (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Ray1953
|1
|Borrow or Rent a bike (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|JGaard
|1
|What the UN ICJ Says about Territorial Integrity (Oct '13)
|Aug '14
|BritBob
|3
|The Isthmus & Border (Dec '13)
|Aug '14
|BritBob
|2
|British Gibraltar's Sovereign Territorial Sea (Aug '13)
|Aug '14
|BritBob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC