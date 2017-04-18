'Our hearts are broken' - Martin McGuinness's family touched by...
The widow of the late Martin McGuinness has said the family were touched by solace and comfort offered to them since his death. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/our-hearts-are-broken-martin-mcguinnesss-family-touched-by-gestures-of-comfort-says-widow-bernie-35566061.html The widow of the late Martin McGuinness has said the family were touched by solace and comfort offered to them since his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few residents want to discuss Gibraltar's role ... (Oct '07)
|Dec '14
|daniel szabo
|9
|Implanted Populaton Myth (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|BritBob
|1
|Gibraltar high point (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Ray1953
|1
|Borrow or Rent a bike (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|JGaard
|1
|What the UN ICJ Says about Territorial Integrity (Oct '13)
|Aug '14
|BritBob
|3
|The Isthmus & Border (Dec '13)
|Aug '14
|BritBob
|2
|British Gibraltar's Sovereign Territorial Sea (Aug '13)
|Aug '14
|BritBob
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC