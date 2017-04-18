Dire straits: Gibraltar faces Brexit ...

Dire straits: Gibraltar faces Brexit chaos against its will

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 photo, a man counts British pounds and euros inside a bar in the British territory of Gibraltar. As Gibraltar braces itself to be dragged out of the European Union along with the United Kingdom, the livelihoods of nearly 300,000 people living in an economic region spanning two countries, have been thrown up in the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few residents want to discuss Gibraltar's role ... (Oct '07) Dec '14 daniel szabo 9
Implanted Populaton Myth (Dec '14) Dec '14 BritBob 1
Gibraltar high point (Oct '14) Oct '14 Ray1953 1
Borrow or Rent a bike (Sep '14) Sep '14 JGaard 1
What the UN ICJ Says about Territorial Integrity (Oct '13) Aug '14 BritBob 3
The Isthmus & Border (Dec '13) Aug '14 BritBob 2
British Gibraltar's Sovereign Territorial Sea (Aug '13) Aug '14 BritBob 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,154 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC