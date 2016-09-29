'Violent episode' revelations prompt ...

'Violent episode' revelations prompt Spanish police into...

Next Story Prev Story
Sep 29, 2016 Read more: The Daily Record

NEW evidence which suggests something violent took place at Lisa Brown's home has seen detectives employ radar and underwater equipment in a new search. POLICE searching for a missing mum are planning new sea and land searches after receiving confirmation of a "violent episode" at the home she shared with her suspect boyfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few residents want to discuss Gibraltar's role ... (Oct '07) Dec '14 daniel szabo 9
Implanted Populaton Myth (Dec '14) Dec '14 BritBob 1
Gibraltar high point (Oct '14) Oct '14 Ray1953 1
Borrow or Rent a bike (Sep '14) Sep '14 JGaard 1
What the UN ICJ Says about Territorial Integrity (Oct '13) Aug '14 BritBob 3
The Isthmus & Border (Dec '13) Aug '14 BritBob 2
British Gibraltar's Sovereign Territorial Sea (Aug '13) Aug '14 BritBob 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,701

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC