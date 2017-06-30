Yinson Sells FPSO Stake in Ghana

7 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Malayasia's Yinson Holdings sells 26% stake in its floating production, storage and offloading unit in Ghana to a consortium of Japanese companies, The Star reported. According to the heads of agreement with the consortium, the value of the stake in Yinson Production Pte Ltd , the company said yesterday, was estimated in the range of US$104mil to US$117mil.

Chicago, IL

