Woyome is broke - " Lawyer
It has emerged that embattled businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, who has been dismissed by the Supreme Court for attempts to temporarily halt his oral examination by the Attorney General over the GHA 51.2 million judgement debt paid to him by the state, is reeling under untold economic hardship. According to Ken Anku, lawyer for the National Democratic Congress financier, his client 'doesn't have' any money.
