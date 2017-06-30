Sunyani notorious robber gets 45 years
A 22-year-old armed robber, Kingsford Kwaku Yeboah, who is said to have been terrorizing residents of Sunyani and its environs in the Brong-Ahafo Region with his gang, has been sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment by a Sunyani court. Kingsford, who is termed by friends of the court as 'Almighty Kingsford' or 'talented robber,' pleaded guilty on all four counts of attempted robbery and robbery.
