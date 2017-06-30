Reflections on Ghana's Republic Day

Ghana achieved republican status on July 1, 1960, and that marked an event of profound historical and political significance. After three years of independence, Ghana completely weaned itself from British colonial rule and Dr Kwame Nkrumah became the first President of the Republic.

Chicago, IL

