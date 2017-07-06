Railway sector needs US$21bn investment

14 hrs ago

The country's railway sector needs about US$21 billion investment to bring to life the proposed railway master plan which will see the construction of a railway network in excess of 4,000 kilometres across the country. So far, a total length of 1,394 kilometers of the rail network has been identified by the ministry as priority projects to be constructed within the next four years.

Chicago, IL

