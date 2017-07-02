President Akufo-Addo tells Military to rise above partisanship

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed the need for the Ghana Armed Forces to remain a neutral instrument of the State, and for its personnel to rise above partisan considerations in the discharge of their duties. He made it clear, that for the utmost functioning of the Armed forces and every other armed service, it was imperative that the military was apolitical and insulated from contentious partisan politics, irrespective of which constitutionally elected authority was in power.

