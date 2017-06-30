OAFLA meets in Ethiopia

The Organization of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS organized a Steering Committee Meeting .This was done following a successful 2-day Technical Advisors meeting to endorse recommendations that was made by the Technical Advisors to the First Ladies of Member States.

Chicago, IL

