NPP gives tollbooth jobs to PWDs

13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Seventy four disabled persons have been employed by the New Patriotic Party government to operate some toll booths across the country. The first part of the initiative to give toll booths management to the disabled was launched yesterday at the Pobiman toll booth in the Greater Accra region by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta.

