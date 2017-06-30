Northern Rural Growth Programme transforming agric - AfDB
Since 2005, Ghana continues to show steady improvements in economic growth of over 7% per year on average, making it the first African country to meet the Millennium Development Goal 1 of eradicating extreme poverty and hunger. However, as growth has accelerated the disparities between the Northern and Southern broad regions, in terms of economic development, becomes clearer.
