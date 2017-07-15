NGOs make moves to stop bauxite minin...

NGOs make moves to stop bauxite mining in Atewa Forest

13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations Against Mining in the Atewa Forest Reserve, has said it will petition the International Union For Conservation of Nature, to stop attempts by Government to allow the mining of bauxite in parts of the forest as part of a 15 billion dollar arrangement with China. Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has explained that, as part of the 15 billion dollar deal, Ghana will leverage 5 percent of its Bauxite reserves, including the deposits in the Atewa Forest.

Chicago, IL

