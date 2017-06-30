Meet Comic Actor Kwappiah

Meet Comic Actor Kwappiah

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Emmanuel Appiah better known by his showbiz name Kwappiah is a Ghanaian actor and a comedian from Nkoranza in the Brong Ahafo region. Being the second out of seven children of his parent, Kwappiah noted that although he could have been a businessman or worked with a corporate establishment, he finds comedy as his passion and profession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,632 • Total comments across all topics: 282,219,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC