'Mahama 2020 campaigners need 'psychiatric attention'

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party , Kwame Baffoe has labelled persons rooting for the return of forrmer President John Mahama as President of the country as ones who 'need psychiatric attention'. Abronye DC as he is known and called speaking on Accra-based Oman FM on Thursday said he is always shocked to hear people calling for the former President to return to lead the country once more.

