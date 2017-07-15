Kweku Baako laments governments pussy...

Kweku Baako laments governments pussyfooting fight against corruption

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Veteran journalist Kweku Baako says the fight against corruption under the 4th Republic remains unimpressive because of the weak-willed governments. In a lecture replete with examples, Kweku Baako picked out the failure of government to prosecute public officers found culpable of financial malfeasance by the Auditor-General's report on public accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks (Oct '16) Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,513 • Total comments across all topics: 282,297,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC