Jilted husband commits suicide
A 40-year-old fuel attendant at Weija in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, who was deserted by his wife after he lost his job, has committed suicide by hanging. The body of Kwadwo Asiedu was found hanging on the ceiling in his room by the landlord and other neighbours on Monday morning.
