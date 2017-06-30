Immigration Officer in Court for alleged GH 31,000.00 fraud

The trial of an immigration officer, who is alleged to have defrauded a Sunyani-based teacher of GHA 31,000.00 commenced on Tuesday at the Sunyani Magistrate Court 'A' presided over by Mr Jojo Hagan. The accused, Justice Amissah-Baiden, 39, stationed at Aflao in the Volta Region made his fourth appearance before the court on a charge of defrauding by false pretence and the case was adjourned to Tuesday, July 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.