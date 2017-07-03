Hope fades for 8 persons feared drown...

Hope fades for 8 persons feared drowned in Bui Dam

Rescuers' hope of finding eight people who got missing after their boat capsized on the Bui Dam Reservoir in the Banda District of the Brong Ahafo Region last Friday is fading. This is because a Ghana Navy search party has not been able to find the eight three days after the boat disaster.

